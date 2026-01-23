Planting the Plains: Venturing Into Vegetables

The key here is to think about what you're doing, and the possible downsides to your decisions, as well as really noticing where and how many seeds you plant for certain crops. Mistakes will be made, yes, but it's all part of gaining experience, so not everything that doesn't grow to its fullest is a failure...in fact, as long as you learn something along the way, it's an investment in your growth as a gardener. This week, we'll talk about some strategies, but also about how to just have fun planning out your planting for the upcoming spring!