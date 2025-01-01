Saturdays at 11pm CT on HPPR Mix

Dead Air - Official Tapes is a psychedelic radio newsletter of music’s longest and strangest trip. . .

Host Cory Daniels shares quality selections from official releases: legendary live concerts, fine studio releases, rare highlights, & current releases from the vault. No bootlegs, imports, or unauthorized releases.

Plus, he'll share news about surviving members of the band, celebrations of historical milestones, and some insightful interviews.

Get in touch! Dead Freaks UNITE! Who are you? Where are you? How are you? Send your name and address, and we'll keep you informed, Dead Heads! Click here.