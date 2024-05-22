Welcome to Literary Landscapes in Kansas: From the Ground to the Airwaves, a collaboration between High Plains Public Radio and The New Territory Magazine, featuring writing about personal experiences at the places of Kansas literature.

Tune in to HPPR Mix each weekday between Monday, May 27, 2024, and Friday, June 7, 2024 at 6:45am, 8:45am, 4:44pm and 6:44pm CDT to hear audio excerpts from the contributors, and be sure to also read the full essays at The New Territory Magazine's website.