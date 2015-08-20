The HPPR Radio Readers Book Club is an on-air, on-line community of readers exploring themes of interest to those who live and work on the High Plains.
Wondering what book to enjoy as you relax in the cool of a summer evening? Don’t know what to read at the cabin or by the light of the lantern in the tent? Listen in June and July for the HPPR Radio Readers Summer Reading List! You’ll meet Radio Readers from across the High Plains as they share their favorites to help you build your list.
If you’ve got a favorite to share, you’ll find directions on this page where you’ll also find a printable list that will grow as the summer progresses.
Want to listen as you relax? You can always download materials from previous seasons of the Book Club by scrolling through the listings.
_________________________________________________________
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club is made possible in part by a generous contributions from Radio Readers Lon Frahm of Colby, Kansas; Lynne Hewes of Cimarron, Kansas; and Lynn Boitano of Edmond, Oklahoma.
-
Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club, and to share the backstory from my book.
-
Hello Radio Readers; this is Conny Bogaard from Garden City, with a Book Byte for High Plains Public Radio. Anne Frank’s diary is said to be one of the most read, most important and most inspiring books in the world. Known as The Diary of a Young Girl, it tells the true story of Jewish people living in hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II.
-
Welcome; I am Dr. Mary Scott, a DCCC professor, teaching students anatomy and physiology, and a member of the college’s Literacy Committee. This fall, DCCC is debuting a Read and CONQuer program. I want to share with you our featured book for September: I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, by Erika L. Sanchez.
-
Hi, I am Phillip Periman from Amarillo recommending a book for the HPPR Radio Readers’ Book Club’s summer reading list. The book is entitled “Why Poetry” and was written by Matthew Zapruder, published by Harper’s Collins in 2017 and in paperback (2018) by ECCO.
-
Hello everyone in the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas.I would like to recommend two non-fiction books for summer reading. The books are by the same author, Mark Abley, and they explore different aspects of the same topic: language.
-
Hey, Radio Readers! I’m Jane Holwerda from Dodge City, Kansas, and it’s Summer Reads! Some readers may go for light, beachy reads in the summer. Me? I like to go for guilt, dysfunction, with a soupcon of forgiveness.
-
It's time for the new season of books, and we expect this one will really DRAW you in! Get ready for some illustrated works by some award-winning authors and artists.
-
Satrapi’s graphic memoir of growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution features powerful black-and-white comic strip images through which she tells the story of her life in Tehran from ages six to 14.
-
My background in wildlife biology and the history of science might make me an unlikely book leader for a graphic novel exploring growing up in Iran. I’m Kim Perez and currently, I serve on the faculty of the history department at Fort Hays State University.
-
Hello, Radio Readers! I’m Jane Holwerda from Dodge City KS. Welcome to 2022 and our kick-off for High Plains Public Radio Readers Spring Read: Graphic Novels—Worth a Thousand Words. For the next few months, we’ll be talking about the stories communicated in the graphic novels of Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis; Nora Krug’s Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home; John Lewis and Andrew Aydin’s March; and Yuval Harari’s Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind.
-
Hello, Radio Readers; this is Kim Perez, and I am coming to you from the history department at Fort Hays State University for HPPR Book Bytes. The books I will be discussing, the two-book series Persepolis and Persepolis 2 by Marjane Satrapi, are the first in our Spring 2022 reader’s theme: Graphic Novels: Worth a Thousand Words.
-
My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. I’m here to talk about Persepolis, a two-part autobiographical narrative by Marjane Satrapi.
-
This is Leslie VonHolten calling in from the High Plains of Kansas with another HPPR Radio Readers Book Byte.Since its publication in 2003, Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi has become one of the most highly regarded graphic novels and memoirs. Her stripped-bare but expressive illustrations drive the narrative just as much as her words.
-
Hello, Radio Readers; this is Kim Perez, and I am coming to you from the history department at Fort Hays State University. The books I will be discussing, the two-book series Persepolis and Persepolis 2 by Marjane Satrapi, are the first in our Spring 2022 reader’s theme: Graphic Novels: Worth a Thousand Words. If you love a compelling story and appreciate the power of the graphic novel to convey the nuances of a story, then these books are for you.
-
Thank you for joining us on the High Plains Public Radio Station. My name is Jessica Sadler and I am a Science Teacher and STEAM facilitator in Olathe, Kansas. I am here with the other book leaders to discuss Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood and Persepolis 2 by Marjane Satrapi. These graphic novels are the author’s memoir of growing up a girl in revolutionary Iran. The photos in these two books, and the other book club picks, truly represent the theme Graphic Novels – Worth a Thousand Words.
-
This is Mike Strong, in Hays, for HPPR.There is little new under the sun. That includes graphic novels.In their present form graphic novels are book-length comic books. Most are drawn but some are combinations of photos and drawings.
-
-
Welcome to the 2021 Fall Read Rivers – Meandering Meaning. To open the series and introduce the first book Elevations: A Personal Exploration of the Arkansas River by Max McCoy, you’ll enjoy a presentation made by our book leader Hannes Zacharias, formerly of Dodge City and Hays, Kansas...
-
Hannes Zacharias is a Professor of Practice at KU's School of Public Affairs and Administration. His 35-year career in local government concluded as Johnson County Manager, Hannes has spent 45 years paddling rivers, including the Colorado through the Grand Canyon, 1,000 miles on the Missouri, and down the Arkansas River...
-
Rivers. Perhaps it is the fact that the river of my childhood is but a memory today -- the dry riverbed a place for noisy 3-wheelers -- that brings such fascination. Or it could be harsh lessons taught by our river’s dry, sandy bed juxtaposed with the memory of sand being stuffed into bags...
-
I’m Hannes Zacharias from Lenexa for High Plains Public Radio, Radio Reader’s Book Club. The book is “Elevations: A Personal Exploration of the Arkansas River” by Max McCoy.This book, written by Max in 2018, covers his travels on the upper Arkansas River and his 742-mile journey through Colorado and Kansas…
-
This is Leslie VonHolten traveling through the High Plains of Kansas, with another HPPR Radio Readers Book Byte.I love the metaphor of rivers when we consider our life experiences, the way our days and our stories ebb and flow. Some spots are rough, too fast for us to steer the kayak. Others are languid, slow and easy. And like life, we never know what is around the bend.
-
I’m Denise Low reading poems about rivers as part of The Radio Readers Book Club’s 2021 Fall Read Rivers – Meandering Meaning. Rivers make me meander back to some of the first poetry I ever read, like this poem about the Nile by an unnamed Egyptian, translated by Ezra Pound,Nothing, nothing can keep me from my loveStanding on the other shore...
-
I’m Hannes Zacharias from Lenexa for High Plains Public Radio, Radio Reader’s Book Club. The book is “Elevations: A Personal Exploration of the Arkansas River” by Max McCoy.As Dan Flores says “it is a Blue Highway kind of book about a swipe of America…a riverline biography”.The book encourages me to reflect on my similar two solo kayak trips on the “Ark,” -- one in 1976, the other in 2018.
-
I've been asked to say a few words about my book, "Elevations." It was published in 2018 by the University Press of Kansas and the subtitle is, "A Personal Exploration of the Ark River." That just about says it all.
-
Hello, Radio Readers – I’m Jane Holwerda from Dodge City, Kansas. It’s great to be back with our Fall 2021 Book Read: “Rivers and Meandering Meanings.”In his genre-defying book Elevations, Max McCoy, who directs the Center for Great Plains Studies at Emporia State, recounts his journey – by kayak, on foot, and by Jeep—following the Arkansas River from its headwaters in Leadville, Colorado, through southwestern and on to southeastern Kansas.
-
-
Hello, Radio Readers. I’m Jane Holwerda from Dodge City, Kansas. Believe it or not, we’re just about to the end of our Spring 2022 Series “Graphic Novels: Worth a Thousand Words.” Book Leaders and Radio Readers will be getting together for a live on-air discussion on Sunday, May 1, at 6pm. Please join us! You can count on lively and thoughtful conversation—and thousands of words—about Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis; Nora Krug’s Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home; and John Lewis and Andrew Aydin’s March.
-
This is Mike Strong, in Hays, for HPPR. The graphic history book is “March” by John Lewis, in a three-book package, as a trilogy.
-
Mike Strong with an interview of Leonard Reed, about a time when it was illegal for blacks and whites to be in the same taxi. Reed’s friend, black heavyweight champ Joe Louis used this fact to play a joke on Reed in New Orleans. This oral history is told by Leonard Reed and recorded in person by Nicole English and me.
-
This is Mike Strong in Hays, KS for HPPR. The book I'm reviewing is March, a graphic history by John Lewis that's a three-book trilogy.