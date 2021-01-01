Marjory Hall is an Assistant Professor of English at Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Her lifelong love of reading led her to earning a Bachelor of Arts in English, summa cum laude, and a Master of Liberal Arts in English at Henderson State University in southwest Arkansas. She later earned a Doctorate of Biblical Studies in another abiding interest, theology. She has taught English since 2005, moving to Panhandle State in 2021. She teaches Freshman Composition and Advanced Composition as well as a variety of literature classes including Dystopian Literature, Introduction to World Literature, and Multicultural Literature. In her spare time, Marjory reads – a lot - and enjoys many types of needlework.