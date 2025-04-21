New releases every Friday

Our Nowhere: Panhandle Histories delves deep into the fascinating narratives that have shaped the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles throughout time. This unique region, often overlooked in mainstream historical accounts, comes alive through carefully researched stories that highlight its distinctive character, cultural heritage, and historical significance. The collaboration between hosts Dr. Gary Girod and Dr. Rebekah Wagenbach (both professors at Oklahoma Panhandle State University) brings academic rigor and engaging storytelling to each episode.

The podcast creates a rich tapestry of regional history by weaving together the expertise of local historians with the fresh perspectives of students. Through their combined efforts, listeners gain insight into the complex social, economic, and cultural forces that have shaped this distinctive corner of the American landscape, from its indigenous roots to its role in the development of the American West.

We at HPPR are pleased to partner with Oklahoma Panhandle State University to bring you this program. For the full-length episodes, please visit here.

Our Nowhere: Panhandle Histories airs on HPPR Mix every Friday morning at 5:45am and 7:45am Central Time.

