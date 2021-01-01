Saturday nights at 6p CT/5p MT (Part One); Sunday at 12a CT/11p MT (Part Two).

New to the Saturday night, regional music lineup on HPPR, we welcome a true delight from Kansas Public Radio: Retro Cocktail Hour with KPR Program Director/Host, Darrell Brogdon. This weekly nod to the space-age pop revival will air in two parts: the first hour will be at 6p CT / 5p MT, with a second part airing at midnight (12a CT/ 11a MT on Sunday morning).

The show underscores everything from the backyard barbecue to the high-tech bachelor pad, with vintage recordings of the “Hi-Fi Era” and imaginative, light-hearted pop stylings. Brogdon will serve up "incredibly strange" music.

So please let us know what you think by emailing jinzerillo@hppr.org.

ABOUT THE HOST: Darrell Brogdon is a self-described "radio rat," having started on the air in high school and still hasn't hung up his microphone. His first job was DJ-ing at KERV-AM, the only radio station in his hometown of Kerrville, Texas. After getting his speech and drama degree at North Texas State University, Darrell kicked around the dial before landing at KANU in 1982.

In addition to his role as Program Director, he has produced just about any kind of show imaginable at KANU/KPR - quiz shows, radio dramas, concert broadcasts, arts magazines, record shows.

A fanatical record collector, the second floor of Darrell's house is threatening to become the first floor under the sheer weight of accumulated LPs.

Darrell sums up his on-air time thusly: "Doing The Retro Cocktail Hour and Right Between the Ears is like having the world's biggest electric train set.