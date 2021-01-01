Report Reception Problems
If you are experiencing any service problems please report them to us by emailing Chuck Springer (HPPR's chief engineer) or calling 800-678-7444 during business hours.
When providing your report, please include:
- Your listening location
- The frequency you are trying to listen to (or desktop or mobile stream)
- The general nature of the problem (e.g. no signal, weak signal, distorted signal)
- When you first noticed the problem
- How we can best reach you if follow-up is needed
Thank you for your help in keeping HPPR’s far-flung network of broadcast transmitters and digital streams reliable.