Report Reception Problems

If you are experiencing any service problems please report them to us by emailing Chuck Springer (HPPR's chief engineer) or calling 800-678-7444 during business hours.

When providing your report, please include:



Your listening location

The frequency you are trying to listen to (or desktop or mobile stream)

The general nature of the problem (e.g. no signal, weak signal, distorted signal)

When you first noticed the problem

How we can best reach you if follow-up is needed

Thank you for your help in keeping HPPR’s far-flung network of broadcast transmitters and digital streams reliable.