© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report Reception Problems

If you are experiencing any service problems please report them to us by emailing Chuck Springer (HPPR's chief engineer) or calling 800-678-7444 during business hours.

When providing your report, please include:

  • Your listening location
  • The frequency you are trying to listen to (or desktop or mobile stream)
  • The general nature of the problem (e.g. no signal, weak signal, distorted signal)
  • When you first noticed the problem
  • How we can best reach you if follow-up is needed

Thank you for your help in keeping HPPR’s far-flung network of broadcast transmitters and digital streams reliable. 