Saturdays at 1pm CT on HPPR

Showcasing new and noteworthy music from all 105 counties in Kansas, 105 Live celebrates and promotes music made right here in Kansas. Each show includes an in-studio session recorded in Kansas Public Radio’s Live Performance Studio in Lawrence, plus interviews, live tracks, artist debuts and song premieres are all on the agenda for the hour-long program.

Among the artists who have appeared on 105 Live are Kat King, Lauren Lavelle and the Midnight Spliffs, The Yards, The Matchsellers, The Roselines and Aud Whitson.

105 Live is hosted by musician and producer Nick Carswell. Originally from Ireland, Nick is a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin, with a M.Phil in Music & Media Technology. Nick's experience is in commercial and community radio as well as arts & culture non-profit organizations in USA and his native Ireland.

Tune in Saturday afternoons at 1 pm CT to hear the homegrown sounds of Kansas!

Submit your music to be played on 105 Live!