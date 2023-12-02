HPPR Governance, Board of Directors & Management

Background

High Plains Public Radio is governed by the Board of Directors of the Kanza Society, Inc., the nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that operates HPPR and holds its FCC licenses. The board's responsibilities include planning, policy making, financial and administrative oversight and fundraising. Programming management and operations are the responsibility of the Executive Director and professional staff of HPPR.

The board consists of 11 to 18 members, including officer positions of President, Vice-president, Secretary and Treasurer. Board members must be current members (financial contributors) of HPPR and are not compensated for their services. Terms are for three years with service limited to two consecutive terms, though past members may return to the board. Approximately one-third of the board is elected each year.

Board of Directors

Click here for a listing of current board members.

Upcoming and recent Board of Directors meetings and agenda links



All meetings of the KANZA Society, Inc., are open to the public. If you are interested in attending any of these meetings or interested in serving on the board, please email qhope@hppr.org.

Community Advisory Board

HPPR's Community Advisory board provides feedback and advice on HPPR's programming services. Click here for the current members. If you are interested in serving on this volunteer board, please email qhope@hppr.org.

HPPR management team

