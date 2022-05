Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from May 16-27 at 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM

Author Joan Didion said -“We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”

That includes tales of all kinds - Fairytales, Folktales, Tall-tales – to nourish our imagination and maybe teach us important life lessons.

Join our radio audience as High Plains Public Radio presents “TALES from HPPR”, a limited series Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from May 16-27 at 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM also available on our website at hppr.org.

Tune-in Wednesday, May 11 at 11 AM to hear Dr. Monica Hart, WTAMU and High Plains Morning Host, Jenny Inzerillo discuss the importance of “tales” and this limited series – “TALES from HPPR”.

The series is sponsored by Amarillo National Bank in celebration of the Arts Committee’s Fairy Tales & Folklore: Discover the Magic May 2022 – April 2023.