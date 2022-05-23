Tales from HPPR: Windwagon Smith

© 2021
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Rebel Mahieu, Art Instructor at Colby Community College, Colby, Kansas and HPPR Board of Directors Member
Monday, May 23: Windwagon Smith, a Tall Tale told by Rebel Mahieu, Art Instructor at Colby Community College, Colby, Kansas and HPPR Board of Directors Member

According to this Tall Tale, in 1853 during America’s westward migration – Windwagon Smith sailed into Westport, Missouri, with his wind-powered Conestoga Wagon. The town folk were astonished and laughed. But soon WindWagon sold them of his idea of building these land sailing wind-powered wagons to speed travel along the Santa Fe Trail. They could sail across Kansas, parts of Oklahoma and Colorado and into New Mexico in record time. No need for oxen or horses – and the wind was always there. Why it would make them rich! Except – it didn’t. What happened?

To find out what happened and to hear other “Tales from HPPR” tune in to High Plains Public Radio Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from May 16-27 at 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM or listen on-line at hppr.org.

