Tales from HPPR: Turkey Girl

Wednesday, May 18: Turkey Girl , 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM, a Zuni Folk Tale told by Deana Craighead, Curator of Art, Panhandle Plains Historical Museum, Canyon, Texas

Long ago on the plains around Thunder Mountain, there lived a very poor girl who was in charge of a turkey herd. She was very kind to her herd and they would come whenever she called. One day she heard about a festival - the Dance of the Sacred Bird – which would take place in four days. She wanted to go but felt it was impossible. So, as she went about with her turkeys through the day, she would talk to them, though she never dreamed that they understood a word of what she was saying.

But they did understand and came up with a plan to help.

