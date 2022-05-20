Tales from HPPR: La Llorona, The Weeping Woman

Friday, May 20: La Llorona, The Weeping Woman , a Mexican Folk Tale told by Helen Burton, Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Advisory Committee and Amarillo Area Foundation Board Member

La Llorona is a Mexican-American Folktale. The earliest documentation of the story is traced back to 1550 in Mexico City. A typical version of this folktale is about a beautiful woman with two children. In a blind rage, she drowns her children in a river, which she immediately regrets. Unable to save them and consumed by guilt, she drowns herself as well, but is unable to enter the afterlife and is condemned to roam this earth until she finds her children. At night she wanders and weeps crying for her children and snatching other children. Her story is told to scare children into good behavior.

