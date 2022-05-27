Tales from HPPR: The Golden Fish

Friday, May 27: The Golden Fish, a Fairy Tale told by Haven Jock, Amarillo Public Library Youth Services, Amarillo, Texas.

Once upon a time there lived a king who was very ill. To cure him, the doctor needed the blood of a Golden Fish. The Prince set out to try to catch such a fish. After months of trying, he finally caught one. But the fish was so beautiful, with eyes begging for its life. He found he could not kill it and threw it threw it back into the sea.

To find out what happened and to hear other “Tales from HPPR” tune in to High Plains Public Radio Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from May 16-27 at 7:45 AM and 5:44 PM or listen on-line at hppr.org.

This tale is part of the Amarillo Public Library’s Summer Reading program “Oceans of Possibilities”, with programs every day throughout June and July. Check out your local public library for other summer reading programs.

And VISIT AMARILLO.COM to learn about other events during the year-long Amarillo Presents Fairy Tales & Folklore: Discover the Magic May 2022-April 2021.