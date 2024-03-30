Plainwater: Essays and Poetry by Anne Carson, 2000

Through essay and poetry, Carson envisions a present-day interview with a seventh-century BC poet, and offers varied lecturettes. She imagines the muse of a fifteenth-century painter attending a phenomenology conference in Italy. She constructs verbal photographs of a series of mysterious towns, and takes us on a pilgrimage in pursuit of the elusive and intimate anthropology of water. Quote - “Water is something you cannot hold. Like men. I have tried, Father, brother, lover, true friends, hungry ghosts and God, one by one all took themselves out of my hands.”

Book Leader Jane Holwerda Discusses Plainwater: Essays and Poetry

Jane Holwerda is a seasoned Book Leader for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club. She is also the vice president of Academic Affairs at Dodge City Community College, yet describes herself as a creative and reflective English major at heart. Holwerda has long kept that spirit alive, publishing dozens of poems, memoirs and short stories over time. Her short story “Vanishing Point” was awarded the Paul Somers Creative Prose Prize by the Society for the Study of Midwestern Literature. In addition to being an avid reader, Jane loves hiking, cats and the small towns of the High Plains.