Julie A. Sellers was raised in the Flint Hills near Florence, Kansas, and she currently resides in Atchison, Kansas. She is the author of the novel, Ann of Sunflower Lane (Meadowlark, 2022), a Kansas National Education Association Reading Circle Recommended Title and a 2023 Finalist for the High Plains Book Award. Her book Kindred Verse: Poems Inspired by Anne of Green Gables (Blue Cedar Press) was released in 2021. Julie’s creative work has appeared in publications such as Cagibi, Wanderlust, Unlost, The Write Launch, Kansas Time + Place, and 105 Meadowlark Reader. She was the Kansas Authors Club Prose Writer of the Year (2020, 2022, 2023), and the Overall Winner in Poetry (2022) and Prose (2017, 2019, 2024) in the Kansas Voices Contest.

Julie A. Sellers, Author

Ann of Sunflower Lane (Meadowlark, 2022)--Finalist, 2023 High Plains Book Award

Kindred Verse: Poems Inspired by Anne of Green Gables (Blue Cedar, 2021)

Kansas Authors Club Prose Writer of the Year (2020, 2022, 2023)

https://julieasellers.com

Facebook: @julieasellersauthor

Instagram: @julieasellers

Goodreads: goodreads.com/julieasellers