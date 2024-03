Hi! I’m Shane Timson . I have been in radio since 1998. I work for NWKS Radio in Colby Kansas as well as KGCR local radio. You could say it’s very much my passion. When I’m not doing radio shows, I love to spend time with my wife and my two cats just enjoying life. I am really looking forward to being part of the Radio Readers Book Club and sharing my comments on the books we read in each season.