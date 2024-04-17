© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Poetry and Water Set II

By Pat Tyrer
Published April 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Violette Newton, 1974 Texas Poet Laureate donated a collection of her papers and possessions to WTAMU’s Cornette Library in 2005. The collection is located in the library's Texas Poets' Corner.
WTAMU
/
https://www.wtamu.edu/library/speccoll/newton.shtml
Violette Newton, 1974 Texas Poet Laureate donated a collection of her papers and possessions to WTAMU’s Cornette Library in 2005. The collection is located in the library's Texas Poets' Corner.

I’m Pat Tyrer from Canyon, Texas for the High-Plains-Public-Radio-Readers Book Club.

Today I’ll be sharing some poetry, all tangentially connected to our spring theme of “Water, Water, Neverwhere.” I’ve included poems from famous poets as well as those from poets on the High Plains.

The broadcast of this Radio Readers BookByte does not contain all of the following, but you’ll be able to listen here for the full selection.

“Flood” by George Haeker of Omaha, Nebraska
“Downpour” by Billie Collins
“April Rain Song” by Langston Hughes
“This April” by Violette Newton

Violette Newton was the 1974 Texas Poet Laureate the same year the Cornette Library was established. If you’re ever in Canyon, Texas, I invite you to visit the Poets’ Corner of Cornette Library at West Texas A&M University which houses her letters and poetry books.

I’m Pat Tyrer from Canyon, Texas for the High-Plains-Public-Radio-Readers Book Club.

Tags
Spring Read 2024: Water, Water Neverwhere 2024 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Pat Tyrer
Canyon, Texas
See stories by Pat Tyrer