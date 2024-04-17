Poetry and Water Set II

I’m Pat Tyrer from Canyon, Texas for the High-Plains-Public-Radio-Readers Book Club.

Today I’ll be sharing some poetry, all tangentially connected to our spring theme of “Water, Water, Neverwhere.” I’ve included poems from famous poets as well as those from poets on the High Plains.

The broadcast of this Radio Readers BookByte does not contain all of the following, but you’ll be able to listen here for the full selection.

“Flood” by George Haeker of Omaha, Nebraska “Downpour” by Billie Collins “April Rain Song” by Langston Hughes “This April” by Violette Newton

Violette Newton was the 1974 Texas Poet Laureate the same year the Cornette Library was established. If you’re ever in Canyon, Texas, I invite you to visit the Poets’ Corner of Cornette Library at West Texas A&M University which houses her letters and poetry books.

