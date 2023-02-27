© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Linda Allen, transplanted from eastern Oregon to the Texas Panhandle is a devoted dachshund mom, a retired psychotherapist and an Advanced Teacher of Therapeutic Yoga. Between dog walks and hikes at Palo Duro Canyon Linda enjoys reading, traveling and volunteering.

  • Wandering Falcon
    HPPR Features
    Before the U.S. Involvement
    Linda Allen
    This is Linda Allen in Amarillo. For my latest contribution to the Radio Readers book discussion I read "The Wandering Falcon" by Jamil Ahmad. Written in the early 1970s, he book was finally published in 2011 by which time the author was 79 years old.