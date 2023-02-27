Linda AllenHPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor
Linda Allen, transplanted from eastern Oregon to the Texas Panhandle is a devoted dachshund mom, a retired psychotherapist and an Advanced Teacher of Therapeutic Yoga. Between dog walks and hikes at Palo Duro Canyon Linda enjoys reading, traveling and volunteering.
-
This is Linda Allen in Amarillo. For my latest contribution to the Radio Readers book discussion I read "The Wandering Falcon" by Jamil Ahmad. Written in the early 1970s, he book was finally published in 2011 by which time the author was 79 years old.