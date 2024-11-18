Live, On-Air Discussion: Fall Read — "Through the Eyes of a Child"

In case you missed it, the culmination of the Fall Read featured a two-hour live book discussion on Sunday, November 17th with book leaders and community partners discussing the breadth of books from the latest series, "Through the Eyes of a Child." Click the audio link on this page to hear it in full.

