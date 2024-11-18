© 2024
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Live, On-Air Discussion: Fall Read — "Through the Eyes of a Child"

By Kathleen Holt
Published November 18, 2024 at 9:15 PM CST
The following individuals hailing from Amarillo, Hays, Lawrence and Kansas City gathered Sunday afternoon November 17, for a live book discussion. Shown here from the left are Monica Isabella Macias (Hays), Miriam Scott (Amarillo), Nicole English and Marco Macias (Hays), Kathleen Holt (Cimarron) and Jessica Sadler (Lawrence). Not shown are Marjory Lyn Hall (Goodwell, OK) and Lynn Boitano (Edmond, OK).
In case you missed it, the culmination of the Fall Read featured a two-hour live book discussion on Sunday, November 17th with book leaders and community partners discussing the breadth of books from the latest series, "Through the Eyes of a Child." Click the audio link on this page to hear it in full.

Book lovers of the High Plains! On Sunday, November 17 from 1-3p CT, we had a lively, on-air discussion with the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club as we finished off their 2024 Fall Read, "Through the Eyes of a Child." We covered the core topics included in the collection of books, breaking down the relevant themes & issues that impact those of us living and working on the High Plains. Folks that supplied this season's on-air Radio Readers BookBytes gathered at the Garden City, KS station headquarters — and they encourage you to share your thoughts on the conversation, too! You can join the group by liking their Facebook page, and be sure to join in on the upcoming 2025 Spring Read – “Humor Me!”

Fall Read 2024: Through The Eyes Of A Child
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
