KZNA-FM 90.5 serving northwest Kansas is operating at just 10% power using a back up transmitter while work continues to install a new transmitter. It expected that this work will completed by midweek with KZNA back to its full 100,000 watts of power with a state of the art transmitter to serve the area for many years to come.
KTOT- FM 89.5 serving the Oklahoma and northeast Texas panhandles is currently off air. Repairs are underway.
While we're off-air, you can listen via the digital stream directly above or on the HPPR mobile app. For questions please contact station staff at (800) 678-7444 or by emailing hppr@hppr.org
Tracy Floreani

Tracy Floreani

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Tracy Floreani is Professor Emerita of English and former Director of the Jeanne Hoffman Smith Center for Film and Literature at Oklahoma City University. She holds a PhD in English from the University of Kansas, with specializations in American literature, studies in race and ethnicity, and history and theory of the novel. She is also Past-President of the Society for the Study of Multiethnic Literature of the U.S. Tracy has published two scholarly books on ethnic literature and is currently completing on a biography of Fanny McConnell Ellison, the wife of novelist Ralph Ellison. When not reading, writing, or involved in community-based projects, she enjoys gardening, textile arts, and playing American folk music.

  The cemetery at Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. This cemetery is also home to the gravesite of Sacajawea
    HPPR Features
    The Twins – Love and Grief
    Tracy Floreani
    This is Tracy Floreani in central Oklahoma with a commentary on the last book in the fall 2025 High Plains Public Radio Readers Club. Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss, by Margaret Renkl, is a bit hard to categorize, but it’s mostly a memoir told through a series of very short essays.