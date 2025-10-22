Tracy Floreani is Professor Emerita of English and former Director of the Jeanne Hoffman Smith Center for Film and Literature at Oklahoma City University. She holds a PhD in English from the University of Kansas, with specializations in American literature, studies in race and ethnicity, and history and theory of the novel. She is also Past-President of the Society for the Study of Multiethnic Literature of the U.S. Tracy has published two scholarly books on ethnic literature and is currently completing on a biography of Fanny McConnell Ellison, the wife of novelist Ralph Ellison. When not reading, writing, or involved in community-based projects, she enjoys gardening, textile arts, and playing American folk music.