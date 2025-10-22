Tracy FloreaniHPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor
Tracy Floreani is Professor Emerita of English and former Director of the Jeanne Hoffman Smith Center for Film and Literature at Oklahoma City University. She holds a PhD in English from the University of Kansas, with specializations in American literature, studies in race and ethnicity, and history and theory of the novel. She is also Past-President of the Society for the Study of Multiethnic Literature of the U.S. Tracy has published two scholarly books on ethnic literature and is currently completing on a biography of Fanny McConnell Ellison, the wife of novelist Ralph Ellison. When not reading, writing, or involved in community-based projects, she enjoys gardening, textile arts, and playing American folk music.
-
This is Tracy Floreani in central Oklahoma with a commentary on the last book in the fall 2025 High Plains Public Radio Readers Club. Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss, by Margaret Renkl, is a bit hard to categorize, but it’s mostly a memoir told through a series of very short essays.