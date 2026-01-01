Lauren Pronger is the founder and owner of Chapterhouse Books, an independent bookstore in Amarillo that has quickly become a gathering place for readers, writers, and community members. What began as a pop-up bookstore grew into a brick-and-mortar shop on historic Route 66, reflecting Pronger’s commitment to books as a way to bring people together across interests and backgrounds.

As a bookseller, Pronger curates a wide range of titles—from contemporary fiction and memoir to history and graphic storytelling—encouraging thoughtful conversation and curiosity about the world. Her work with Chapterhouse Books emphasizes the role of reading in building community, making her a fitting discussion leader for a book that examines who gets to travel the Mother Road and how stories shape our understanding of belonging.