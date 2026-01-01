Sally Shattuck is a life-long resident of Ashland, Kansas, except for ten years spent in college, law school and living in the Washington D.C. area. She served on the HPPR board in the 1990s and for a year hosted a show called Broadway Tonight. While she enjoyed the experience, she found that 50 musicals are a lot. Sally practices law in the Ashland area. By the way, her appreciation for Will Rogers began when she was a child and has extended throughout her life.