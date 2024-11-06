Rule One: Don’t Cry

Please note that this episode contains depictions of violence that some people may find disturbing.

This is Nicole English for the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club for the 2024 Fall Read.

This is a discussion of the book, Long Way Down written in prose by Jason Reynolds, and for those who enjoy visuals with their prose, there is the graphic novel version, beautifully illustrated by Danica Novgorodoff.

This book is an easy, yet riveting read, that leaves the reader with thought-provoking ideas about life and society. It reminds me of a cross between a Twilight Zone episode and Dickens' A Christmas Carol, including a revelation on one's own history, as well as an opportunity to change one's behavior and take a different path in life. or death. It is intended for young adult audiences, but anyone of any age can appreciate the story, if given in the appropriate context.

The story addresses gun violence among young men and teens within inner-city neighborhoods.

The story revolves around the protagonist, Will, and his thoughts and behaviors in the wake of a shooting, which takes the life of Shawn, Will's older brother. Haunted by the "Rules of the Street" (so to speak), he recites them in his mind:

Rule #1: Don't cry.

Rule #2: No snitching.

Rule #3: Revenge.

Will struggles to come to terms with his brother's death and decides to take action. He retrieves a gun that had been given to Shawn and makes a plan to shoot the person he thinks is responsible for Shawn's death and he’ll do it first thing the next morning.

He rises the next day and heads for the elevator.

On his way down the elevator (hence the name of the novel), he meets a specter from his past at each floor. Each of these spirits has a death associated with gun violence, and all are closely related to Will. Each spirit has their own story of how they were killed, and these stories become intertwined as each account unfolds, including how Shawn got the gun that Will now holds.

The different accounts of deaths and shootings interconnect to reveal how the destructive cycle of gun violence comes full circle. Upon reaching the lobby, Will is then left with a choice to make on how to proceed with his future.

From a sociological perspective, I highly recommend this book for anyone who lives with or is related to a teen, and for anyone involved in anti-violence programs. It offers insights to the reader in a clear, concise way and as an engaging narrative without being preachy or polemic.

It is a remarkable story, well-written, and wonderfully illustrated, appropriate for schools, libraries, or for anywhere that teens and young adults might congregate.

Again, this is Nicole English from the Sociology Department at Fort Hays State University for the Radio Readers Book Club wishing you happy reading.