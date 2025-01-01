Ryan Brooks joined WTAMU’s faculty in 2015 after receiving his Ph.D. in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago and serving as a postdoctoral teaching fellow at Washington University in St. Louis. His teaching and research interests include American literature of the 20th- and 21st centuries, literary theory & composition. His book Liberalism and American Literature in the Clinton Era came out in June 2022. His writing has also appeared in Twentieth-Century Literature, 49th Parallel, Mediations, The Account, and the critical anthology The Wire: Urban Decay and American Television.