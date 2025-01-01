© 2025
High Plains
Ryan Brooks

Ryan Brooks

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Ryan Brooks joined WTAMU’s faculty in 2015 after receiving his Ph.D. in English from the University of Illinois at Chicago and serving as a postdoctoral teaching fellow at Washington University in St. Louis. His teaching and research interests include American literature of the 20th- and 21st centuries, literary theory & composition. His book Liberalism and American Literature in the Clinton Era came out in June 2022. His writing has also appeared in Twentieth-Century Literature, 49th Parallel, Mediations, The Account, and the critical anthology The Wire: Urban Decay and American Television.