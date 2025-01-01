Chris Hudson was born in Amarillo, Texas. He earned a BA from the Plan II Honors Liberal Arts program, MA in Latin American Studies, and PhD in English--all from the University of Texas at Austin. He attended graduate school in philosophy at the New School for Social Research and studied law at the Law Center at the University of Houston. He worked at the Texas Senate as a bill editor, a legislative aide, the Legislative Director and later Director of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, which he later directed and as the Chief-of-Staff for Senator Judith Zaffirini. He then taught literature for 15 years at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana. He is now a Professor of English at Amarillo College, directs the Creative Mind Lecture Series, and is Vice President of the Faculty Senate. Dr. Hudson has lived in Texas, Indiana, New York, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.