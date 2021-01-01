Jessica Sadler is a 6th grade STEAM Facilitator who won the Spirit of Education Award in 2020. She holds a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education K-6 and a Master’s in Special Education with endorsements in English as a Second Language. Jessica’s teaching awards include “Best Teacher in Lawrence” in 2013. Nominations include 2013 ESU Master Teacher, 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year, and 2019 PAEMST Award. Radio Readers will enjoy Jessica avocation which is reading.