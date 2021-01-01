Emilie Moll is an editorial assistant for Meadowlark Press. She holds a BA in English from Emporia State University and works as a paralegal at a law office. She loves the publishing industry, especially editing, and has an editing credit with Bull in the Ring by Al Ortolani. She has had work published in the Kansas Authors Club Zine, and currently manages the Kansas Authors Club Annual Youth Writing Contest. Emilie lives in Emporia, Kansas with her partner and their two cats.