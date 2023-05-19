© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Live, On-Air Discussion: Spring Read — "In Touch with the World"

By Jenny Inzerillo
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
In case you missed it, the culmination of the Spring Read went down on Sunday, May 7th with book leaders and community partners discussing the breadth of books from the latest series, "In Touch with the World." Click the audio link at the op of this page to hear it in full.

Book lovers of the High Plains! On Sunday, May 7th from 1-3p CT, we had a lively, on-air discussion with the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club as they finished off their 2023 Spring Read, "In Touch with the World." They covered the core topics included in the collection of books, breaking down the relevant themes & issues that impact those of us living and working on the High Plains. Folks that supplied this season's on-air Radio Readers BookBytes gathered at the Garden City, KS station headquarters — and they encourage you to share your thoughts on the conversation, too! You can join the group by liking their Facebook page, and be sure to join in on the upcoming Summer Reading List on-air book recommendations from listeners across our region.

Spring Read 2023: In Touch with the World HPPR Radio Readers2023 Spring Read
Jenny Inzerillo
Jenny Inzerillo joined HPPR in 2015 as the host of High Plains Morning, our live music program that airs weekdays at 9 am to noon CST. Broadcasting from KJJP in beautiful downtown Amarillo, she helps listeners wake up with inspired music from our region and beyond. Tune in for new voices in folk/Americana, deep cuts from your favorite artists, soulful tracks from singer/songwriters across the world, and toe-tapping classics dating as far back as the 1920s. Plus, discover underground greats that just might be your new favorite band.
