Live, On-Air Discussion: Spring Read — "In Touch with the World"
In case you missed it, the culmination of the Spring Read went down on Sunday, May 7th with book leaders and community partners discussing the breadth of books from the latest series, "In Touch with the World." Click the audio link at the op of this page to hear it in full.
Book lovers of the High Plains! On Sunday, May 7th from 1-3p CT, we had a lively, on-air discussion with the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club as they finished off their 2023 Spring Read, "In Touch with the World." They covered the core topics included in the collection of books, breaking down the relevant themes & issues that impact those of us living and working on the High Plains. Folks that supplied this season's on-air Radio Readers BookBytes gathered at the Garden City, KS station headquarters — and they encourage you to share your thoughts on the conversation, too! You can join the group by liking their Facebook page, and be sure to join in on the upcoming Summer Reading List on-air book recommendations from listeners across our region.