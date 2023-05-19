Live, On-Air Discussion: Spring Read — "In Touch with the World"

Book lovers of the High Plains! On Sunday, May 7th from 1-3p CT, we had a lively, on-air discussion with the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club as they finished off their 2023 Spring Read, "In Touch with the World." They covered the core topics included in the collection of books, breaking down the relevant themes & issues that impact those of us living and working on the High Plains. Folks that supplied this season's on-air Radio Readers BookBytes gathered at the Garden City, KS station headquarters — and they encourage you to share your thoughts on the conversation, too! You can join the group by liking their Facebook page, and be sure to join in on the upcoming Summer Reading List on-air book recommendations from listeners across our region.