© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
RRBC-Spring2023-BannerBookmark-v3.jpg
Click here to download printable version
KCSE 91.7 FM serving Lamar and southeast Colorado is off the air due to severe interference from cell phone equipment recently installed on the tower where HPPR rents space for KCSE. Special filters to eliminate the interference have been ordered but won't be delivered and installed until the week of 5/1. Our apologies for this interruption of service. If you have any questions or comments, please contact HPPR's chief engineer, Chuck Springer at engineer@hppr.org. While we await the repairs, please continue listening to either of HPPR's program services, HPPR MIX or HPPR CONNECT, by clicking on the player above.
Block-RRBC-Fixed.png
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

2023 Spring Read Culminates Sunday, May 7

By Jane Holwerda
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
SpringRead2023-Bookbyte077 (2).jpg
Mike Strong
/
Radio Readers Ryan Brooks (Canyon, TX), Valerie Smith (Garden City), Jane Holwerda (Dodge City), Nicole English (Hays, KS) and Kathleen Holt participated in last fall’s live, on-air book discussion. A similar group will explore the 2023 Spring Read’s selections with the theme In Touch with the World. Join us Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

The HPPR Radio Readers Book Club’s 2023 Spring Read – In Touch with the World ends on Sunday, May 7, 2023, with a two-hour, live book discussion. Since January, 27 contributors have posted 51 Radio Readers BookBytes covering 23 books from 14 countries.

Radio Reader Jane Holwerda pointed out that many of the books the season provided heavy reading, depicting lives deformed by war, armed conflict, and violence. “The cellist who plays daily under threat of sniper fire; girls who walk to school knowing they could be beaten or killed for doing so; refugees who walk hundreds of miles seeking safe places; journalists who write stories despite threat of torture and death; everyone who risks life, limb and liberty for food, water and shelter for loved ones. The narrative arc of most all of these stories underscore the profound determination of a few heroic individuals committed to sustain human value and dignity despite unimaginably adverse, demeaning conditions, and threats to life.”

During the discussion, we’ll explore such questions as, for example, in the face of war, oppression, inequality, extreme deprivation and isolation, how do so many maintain their humanity? When confronted by such challenges, what each of us would do to keep the world we want to live in from fading away? How are wounds of prejudice healed? Will the causes of prejudice and hatred ever die? In a world where displacement and removal of peoples from their homelands is commonplace, where does anyone find a sense of belonging, of home?

Tags
Spring Read 2023: In Touch with the World 2023 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Stay Connected
Jane Holwerda
Dodge City, Kansas
See stories by Jane Holwerda