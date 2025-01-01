Mildred Rugger was born in Spokane, Washington, and then lived a few years in each of these places: Plainview, Texas; two Idaho towns; several Iowa towns; and the Mexico City area. When she settled in San Antonio, Texas, she met a wonderful archivist who became her husband. In 2008, his work led them to Canyon, Texas. For over 25 years, Mildred taught English to adult non-native speakers from over 50 countries. After some years of formation, she was ordained a deacon in the Episcopal Church in 2016. This led to six years working as a hospice spiritual caregiver. She is now retired but continues as an active deacon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, serving those in need.