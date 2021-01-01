© 2021
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
KTOT-FM 89.5, serving the northwest Texas Panhandle is off the air due to the failure of a major transmitter part. Given the age of the transmitter and the special nature of the part, it is very difficult to find a replacement. The manufacture no longer stocks the part, so we are currently conducting a nationwide search to find a used one. We apologies for this disruption of service and encourage you to continue listing to HPPR via our streaming player (click above) or our mobile app. If you have any questions, please contact contact engineer@hppr.org
Sara Crow

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Sara Crow is the co-owner of Crow & Co. Books in Hutchinson, KS. Crow & Co. Books is a bookshop and café that offers a variety of books and book accessories, as well as locally-made art and gifts. We also offer handmade coffee, teas, and other drinks, as well as a constantly rotating variety of house-made pastries including gluten free and vegan options. We’re dedicated to remaining an open and welcoming gathering space for people from all walks of life and offer space for groups, meetings, and special events. Join us for one of our many book clubs and events or find us online at crowandcobooks.com.