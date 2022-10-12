Marcy McKay is a life coach and an award-winning novelist. She says that her dual career fits both the extrovert and introvert within her. On her website https://marcymckay.com/about/ she lists 10 Things about March in which she relates – among other things - that she met her husband on the bus to summer camp when they were 14; she’s survived a house fire and raising two teens; that she’s published several novels beginning with Pennies from Burger Heaven; and that she believes that there’s much more good in this world than bad. Now that her kids are grown, she and her husband live on the rim of Palo Duro Canyon near Canyon, TX.