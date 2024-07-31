More of Seven Books Plus – A Reading List to Save Democracy – Part III

by Kansas Reflector columnist Max McCoy

Democracy Awakening (2023) by Heather Cox Richardson

The title comes from Walt Whitman, who wrote in 1871: “We have frequently printed the word Democracy. Yet I cannot too often repeat that it is a word the real gist of which still sleeps, unawaken’d.” In this book, Richardson reminds us that democracy has persisted throughout our history, despite many attempts to undermine it. And like other authors on this list, she quotes Lincoln often.

“Men like Abraham Lincoln recognized that such a struggle was not just about who got elected to the White House,” she writes. “It was the story of humanity, ‘the eternal struggle between these two principles — right and wrong — throughout the world.'”

The Plot Against America (2004) by Philip Roth

In this alternative history, Charles Lindbergh of the America First Party is elected president by a wave of popular support from the south and Midwest. Jewish-American families like the Roths are driven to the fringes of American society by Lucky Lindy’s Nazi-influenced antisemitic policies. Roth, who was eight when World War II began, tells the story from his own imagined childhood point of view.

As I write, I have before me Kim’s copy of “Plot,” and it bristles with multi-colored flags. Its pages are thick with highlighting and marginalia. It is her reasoned response to the tale Roth has written, a dialogue with a cautionary tale, notes from someone who reads like a hunter tracking prey.

In one passage, after Lindbergh has been nominated on the last day of the Democratic Convention in 1940 at Chicago, the candidate embarks on a flying tour and, still in leather helmet, tells an adoring crowd: “Your choice is simple. It’s not between Charles A. Lindbergh and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. It’s between Lindbergh and war.”

In the margin Kim has written two words. “Daisy Girl.”

The Once and Future King (1958.) by T.H. White

A collection of fantasy novels originally published between 1938 and 1940, White’s whimsical and anachronistic retelling of the Arthurian myth has the desire for good, as represented by the ideal of the Round Table, pitted against the wickedness of human nature, including black-clad fascists led by Mordred, Arthur’s illegitimate son. The cycle ends with an aging Arthur contemplating the coming apocalyptic battle with Mordred.

“The fate of this man or that man was less than a drop, although it was a sparkling one, in the great blue motion of the sunlit sea,” Arthur reflects before the battle. The outcome was not as important as the ideal which guided him, because there would surely come another time when the promise of the table with no corners would be fulfilled and the nations would feast there.

“The hope of making it would lie in culture,” Arthur thinks. “If people could be persuaded to read and write, not just to eat and make love, there was still a chance that they might come to reason.”

Miscellany

Many other titles could have been included here but allow me to mention just three more: Ned Blackhawk’s The Rediscovery of America, a reappraisal of American history and First Peoples; Kevin Young’s Bunk on the rise of hoaxes and lies; and Elaine Weiss’ The Woman’s Hour about the fight for female suffrage.

Max McCoy

