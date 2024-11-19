© 2024
HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

Congratulations to a First Place Ks Association of Broadcasters Award Winner for Commentary

By Kathleen Holt,
Miriam Scott
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Congratulations to HPPR Radio Reader Miriam Scott of Amarillo, shown here with a 2022 Kansas Association of Broadcasters first place award for her commentary in a Radio Readers BookByte written and produced in the 2022 Spring Read – Graphic Novels: Worth a Thousand Words.
Miriam’s 2022 Spring Read’s Radio Readers BookBytes

https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-13/miriam-scott-of-amarillo-texas-is-a-book-leader-for-belonging-a-german-reckons-with-history-and-home-by-nora-krug

https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-14/a-substantial-word

https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-21/all-german-children-must-join

https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-28/more-hopeful-than-truthful

https://www.hppr.org/2022-03-07/the-question-is

Fall Read 2024: Through The Eyes Of A Child 2024 Fall ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt
Miriam Scott
Amarillo, TX
See stories by Miriam Scott