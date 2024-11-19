Congratulations to a First Place Ks Association of Broadcasters Award Winner for Commentary
Congratulations to HPPR Radio Reader Miriam Scott of Amarillo, shown here with a 2022 Kansas Association of Broadcasters first place award for her commentary in a Radio Readers BookByte written and produced in the 2022 Spring Read – Graphic Novels: Worth a Thousand Words.
Miriam’s 2022 Spring Read’s Radio Readers BookBytes
https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-13/miriam-scott-of-amarillo-texas-is-a-book-leader-for-belonging-a-german-reckons-with-history-and-home-by-nora-krug
https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-14/a-substantial-word
https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-21/all-german-children-must-join
https://www.hppr.org/2022-02-28/more-hopeful-than-truthful