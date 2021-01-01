© 2021
High Plains
Miriam Scott

Miriam Scott

HPPR Radio Readers Book Club Contributor

Miriam Scott was born in a small town called Mechernich in western Germany. In 2000, she met her future husband, a Marine security guard at the American embassy. They married in Colorado in 2002 and moved to Amarillo, Texas in 2005. A member of St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Amarillo, Miriam was ordained to the priesthood in May of 2021, and just as she finished a bachelor’s in social work WTAMU where her internship was with the Potter County Sheriff department in the inmate program.