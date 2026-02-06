© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR experienced a major event where our RDS feed in Hays, Kansas was changed by malicious actors. This resulted in programming that did not originate from HPPR being broadcast through our 91.7 FM signal. It appears to have been part of a widespread attack on radio stations across the country.

As of 6p CT our systems have been returned to normal functionality and we deeply regret the disruption that you may have experienced through our broadcast.

Please reach out to us at hppr@hppr.org if you have further questions about this event. Thank you.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Knowing Ice Melts

By Anthony Reardon
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Whenever we get a blast of that arctic air making things cold where we live, it occasionally brings snow and ice with it. But when it comes to clearing your driveway, most of us either shovel it, or get some assistance from salt or a chemical blend that'll melt that ice away. The only problem is that there's more than one type of chemical, and salt can be bad for your concrete as well as your plants. This week, we'll talk about how the various ice melt products are made, and which might be the best choice for you!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon