Planting the Plains: Knowing Ice Melts

HPPR experienced a major event where our RDS feed in Hays, Kansas was changed by malicious actors. This resulted in programming that did not originate from HPPR being broadcast through our 91.7 FM signal. It appears to have been part of a widespread attack on radio stations across the country.
As of 6p CT our systems have been returned to normal functionality and we deeply regret the disruption that you may have experienced through our broadcast.
Please reach out to us at hppr@hppr.org if you have further questions about this event. Thank you.
Whenever we get a blast of that arctic air making things cold where we live, it occasionally brings snow and ice with it. But when it comes to clearing your driveway, most of us either shovel it, or get some assistance from salt or a chemical blend that'll melt that ice away. The only problem is that there's more than one type of chemical, and salt can be bad for your concrete as well as your plants. This week, we'll talk about how the various ice melt products are made, and which might be the best choice for you!
No matter what you're planning to grow, it's safe to say that a resilient garden is probably near the top of most peoples' list. Learning more about what plants are likely to grow well in your area, and getting your soil tested, will go a long way in identifying plants that can tolerate your local growing conditions, and what sort of remediation work might be needed to help create the ideal soil for your chosen plants. We'll talk more about how to make your garden resilient in this week's episode!
While there IS an art to planting a vegetable garden, don't feel bad for not feeling like an artist if you're new to it. In fact, a little experimentation and failure are to be expected, since that's how you learn what works, and what doesn't.
Growing vegetables in your garden should be a joy, not a pain, but sometimes it helps to take a step back and think about how much you may be straining to maintain your plants. You can save yourself from this strain (and possible injury over time) by considering ways to make your plant caring easier, and less wear-and-tear on the gardener, which we'll discuss in this week's episode!
Getting a feel for microclimates can really open up your options in some ways...it might lead you to plant one or more crops earlier than others, or to help determine where in your garden to place certain items that require more or less hydration if your plot is uneven. Learn more in this week's episode, and see if it might have applications in your own garden!