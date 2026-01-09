© 2026
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Understanding Microclimates

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Getting a feel for microclimates can really open up your options in some ways...it might lead you to plant one or more crops earlier than others, or to help determine where in your garden to place certain items that require more or less hydration if your plot is uneven. Learn more in this week's episode, and see if it might have applications in your own garden!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
