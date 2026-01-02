Planting the Plains: Fire-Resistant Landscaping
Landscaping can really add to the appearance of your home. But here on the High Plains, it can also pay to be practical to factor in the risk of wildfires when designing your yard.
The addition of flower beds, trees and shrubbery can really help to add to the appearance of your home, and who wouldn't want that? But with the dry air and frequent red flag warnings that we see here on the High Plains, the risk of wildfires is very real, and constant. So planning your yard with this in mind is truly sensible, and we'll talk more about what makes for safer design in this week's episode!