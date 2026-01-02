© 2026
96.3 FM in Liberal is off air due to antenna damage, please tune into KANZ 91.1 FM to keep up with your favorite news, music , and entertainment.
Planting the Plains: Fire-Resistant Landscaping

By Anthony Reardon
January 2, 2026

Landscaping can really add to the appearance of your home. But here on the High Plains, it can also pay to be practical to factor in the risk of wildfires when designing your yard.

The addition of flower beds, trees and shrubbery can really help to add to the appearance of your home, and who wouldn't want that? But with the dry air and frequent red flag warnings that we see here on the High Plains, the risk of wildfires is very real, and constant. So planning your yard with this in mind is truly sensible, and we'll talk more about what makes for safer design in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
