Planting the Plains: Low-strain Vegetable Gardening

Growing vegetables in your garden should be a joy, not a pain, but sometimes it helps to take a step back and think about how much you may be straining to maintain your plants. You can save yourself from this strain (and possible injury over time) by considering ways to make your plant caring easier, and less wear-and-tear on the gardener, which we'll discuss in this week's episode!
Getting a feel for microclimates can really open up your options in some ways...it might lead you to plant one or more crops earlier than others, or to help determine where in your garden to place certain items that require more or less hydration if your plot is uneven. Learn more in this week's episode, and see if it might have applications in your own garden!
Do you immediately remove any weed you see in your garden? And do you actually stay out of your garden during the winter? These actually aren't even the biggest questions facing you when it comes to addressing winter weeds.