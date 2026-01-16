© 2026
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Low-strain Vegetable Gardening

By Anthony Reardon
Published January 16, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

Growing vegetables in your garden should be a joy, not a pain, but sometimes it helps to take a step back and think about how much you may be straining to maintain your plants. You can save yourself from this strain (and possible injury over time) by considering ways to make your plant caring easier, and less wear-and-tear on the gardener, which we'll discuss in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
