Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Growing Green

By Anthony Reardon
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Providing basics like soil, sun and water to your plants is something pretty much everyone understands, but did you know that there’s a greener way to approach your growing? Careful attention to a few key details can help prevent these from actually becoming detrimental to your growing conditions. This week, we’ll talk about how to ensure you’re keeping your growing space in top-notch shape!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
