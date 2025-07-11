© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our translator station serving St. Francis and Cheyenne County at 96.3 FM is off the air due to an air conditioning breakdown at its leased transmitter site, making it too hot for HPPR's equipment to operate. We are currently working to fix the situation. We apologize for the loss of service and ask listeners to tune to KZNK at 90.1 FM or listen on line through the player above or HPPR's mobile app.
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Sunflowers

By Anthony Reardon
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT

Looking for a plant that'll provide you with seeds and pollinators, AND help you remove heavy metals from your soil? What you're seeking is the sunflower, and this week, we'll talk about which types to grow (they're not ALL tall and thin...), and how to get the most out of your crop!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon