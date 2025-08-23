© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Lawn Establishment Tips

By Anthony Reardon
Published August 23, 2025 at 8:35 AM CDT

Fall is an excellent time to see new grass growth due to a combination of factors: warm soil temperatures, cooler air, and increased rainfall, which all favor seed germination and healthy root development.

This week, we'll talk about how to kick-start your lawn, for a richer, thicker turf in the spring!

Tags
Planting the Plains Planting the Plains
Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
See stories by Anthony Reardon