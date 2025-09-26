© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Before a Freeze

By Anthony Reardon
Published September 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

With the frosts due soon, it may be time to look at harvesting some of your crops soon, even if they don't seem full-grown. Failing to do so might mean losing out on some of your garden's bounty, so don't let the idea of perfection keep you from enjoying some baby vegetables, rather than none at all! This week, we'll talk about how to selectively time your harvesting, to let your plants grow as much as possible before they're at risk.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
