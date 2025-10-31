© 2025
Planting the Plains
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Composting Leaves

By Anthony Reardon
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Well, it's that time again, and while no one loves raking the leaves, they do give you some great organic material for your garden, if you bother to handle it properly. This week, we'll review some easy steps to follow in order to get your leaves to turn into good humus, to make the best fertilizer for your spring garden.

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
