Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Gifts for Gardeners

By Anthony Reardon
Published December 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

Just because it's cold out doesn't mean you can't be thinking about your garden...or someone else's garden. Help the gardeners in your life with thoughtful gardening gift ideas!

With the holiday season upon us, and not much to do in the garden in the colder weather, it's a great time to focus on coming up with thoughtful gifts for the gardeners in your life.

While you can certainly help to replace or supplement your gardener's existing set of tools, there are lots of ways to come up with meaningful gifts for your loved one(s) that can be personal (and even personalized!) without breaking the bank, and we'll review a few ideas in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
