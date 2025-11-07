Planting the Plains: Noting the Learning Moments

Most of us think of the end of growing season as a time to clear the garden, clean the tools, and prep things for spring. But the brave among us will let things go for a while longer...just long enough to get some overnight frost, just before they harvest the last vegetables from their growing space. This lets nature work its magic, and leads to richer and more flavorful crops...not with all garden plants, but with a few veggies that we'll discuss in this week's show!

Listen • 3:59