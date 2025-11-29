© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: More Benefits in Dormancy

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST

At the end of the season, it can be tempting to clean up your entire garden of all detritus from old plants, but leaving the seed pods, plant stems and other materials can have some benefits, and this week, we'll talk about how to make dormancy work for you!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
