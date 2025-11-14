© 2025
Planting the Plains

Planting the Plains: Acclimating Houseplants

By Anthony Reardon
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
Which plants need indirect vs. direct sunlight? Will the humidity conditions be changing? You'll want to give thought to how moving them indoors or outdoors can potentially shock your plants, so that you can ease the transition.
Most of us like to give our plants a treat during the warmer weather, and so we'll bring them outside to soak up some extra sun.

But of course, the weather will cool again at some point, and the process of moving a plant indoors and outdoors should be done with some consideration of how the conditions will be changing. We'll talk about a few things to think about in this week's episode!

Anthony Reardon
Anthony Reardon is the Horticulture – Small Farms Extension Agent for Johnson County, Kansas.
